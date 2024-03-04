Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s per share price at $10.69 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $612.00M. PHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.21% off its 52-week high of $17.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.84, which suggests the last value was 45.37% up since then. When we look at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.31K.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Instantly PHAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.19 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 59.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.59 days.