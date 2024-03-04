Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.1 million Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.00 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $493.31M. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 80.0% up since then. When we look at Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0500 added 5.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 148.76%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 22.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.