Performance Report And Forecasts For Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY)

In the last trading session, 8.18 million Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.88. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.09B. PGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.97% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 49.02% up since then. When we look at Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.01 million.

Instantly PGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5700 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.87%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) is 30.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pagaya Technologies Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.33% over the past 6 months, a 650.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.31 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $238.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $186.64 million and $195.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Pagaya Technologies Ltd earnings to increase by 173.15%.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.08% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares while 41.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.27%. There are 41.60% institutions holding the Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock share, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.37% of the shares, roughly 98.11 million PGY shares worth $137.35 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.00% or 42.72 million shares worth $59.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.95 million.