Performance Report And Forecasts For Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)

In the last trading session, 2.97 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $434.57M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.31% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 72.55% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Instantly ESPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.03 added 1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.72%, with the 5-day performance at -2.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 19.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 59.38% over the past 6 months, a 67.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 91.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 169.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $84.63 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $41.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.33 million and $25.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 247.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 79.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 41.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.86%. There are 41.75% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million ESPR shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 4.06 million shares estimated at $5.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million.