Performance Report And Forecasts For Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI)

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $508.85M. ABSI’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.01% off its 52-week high of $5.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 79.71% up since then. When we look at Absci Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Instantly ABSI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.40 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.36%, with the 5-day performance at 11.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) is 24.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.64 days.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Absci Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 205.87% over the past 6 months, a -2.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Absci Corp will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.19 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Absci Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 40.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 219.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Absci Corp earnings to increase by 8.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.30% per year.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.93% of Absci Corp shares while 31.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.04%. There are 31.26% institutions holding the Absci Corp stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.95% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million ABSI shares worth $21.07 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 8.03 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.97 million shares estimated at $7.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $2.21 million.