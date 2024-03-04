Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: OTLK)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.00. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.74M. OTLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.12% off its 52-week high of $2.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 51.22% up since then. When we look at Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4589 subtracted -6.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.12%, with the 5-day performance at -7.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.