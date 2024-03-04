Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 4.36 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at -$0.05 or -8.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.45M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -833.33% off its 52-week high of $5.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6783 subtracted -8.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.98%, with the 5-day performance at 8.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -7.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.49 days.