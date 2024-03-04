Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $14.80 changed hands at $2.4 or 19.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $815.48M. OLMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.2% off its 52-week high of $17.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 79.73% up since then. When we look at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 877.36K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.05 added 19.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.49%, with the 5-day performance at 9.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 13.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.33 days.