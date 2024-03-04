Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $10.75 changed hands at $0.69 or 6.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. OCUL’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.86% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 81.4% up since then. When we look at Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 million.

Instantly OCUL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.91 added 6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 141.03%, with the 5-day performance at 9.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 121.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocular Therapeutix Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 179.22% over the past 6 months, a 9.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocular Therapeutix Inc will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.71 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.08 million and $13.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc earnings to decrease by -7.07%.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.71% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares while 67.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.84%. There are 67.50% institutions holding the Ocular Therapeutix Inc stock share, with Summer Road LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million OCUL shares worth $31.59 million.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 5.78 million shares worth $29.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $11.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $6.69 million.