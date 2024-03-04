Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.46 million Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.96 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $246.24M. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.33% off its 52-week high of $1.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 64.58% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.96%, with the 5-day performance at 20.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 79.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.87 days.