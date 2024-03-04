NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.76 million NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.66 changing hands around $0.21 or 6.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $281.01M. SMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -184.15% off its 52-week high of $10.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 50.55% up since then. When we look at NuScale Power Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Instantly SMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 34.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 added 6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.25%, with the 5-day performance at 34.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 18.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuScale Power Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.69% over the past 6 months, a -38.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuScale Power Corporation will rise 26.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.94 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NuScale Power Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $13.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 147.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for NuScale Power Corporation earnings to increase by 2.99%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.30% of NuScale Power Corporation shares while 57.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.13%. There are 57.62% institutions holding the NuScale Power Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million SMR shares worth $36.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $14.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.63 million.