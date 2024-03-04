NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.04M. NRXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -179.07% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 48.84% up since then. When we look at NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4445 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 13.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.37 days.