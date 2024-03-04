NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.27 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at $0.28 or 15.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.92M. NRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.32% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 80.49% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.77K.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information
Instantly NRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.33 added 15.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.15%, with the 5-day performance at 61.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 64.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.80% for the next quarter.
The 2024 estimates are for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd earnings to increase by 23.36%.
NRSN Dividends
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 26.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.33% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd shares while 1.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.60%. There are 1.04% institutions holding the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million NRSN shares worth $1.89 million.
Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.