NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.27 million NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at $0.28 or 15.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.92M. NRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.32% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 80.49% up since then. When we look at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 833.77K.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.33 added 15.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 161.15%, with the 5-day performance at 61.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 64.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.