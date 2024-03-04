Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.07 or 7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.32M. MNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.56% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Instantly MNPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 added 7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.35%, with the 5-day performance at -31.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) is 167.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.