Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.07 or 7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.32M. MNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.56% off its 52-week high of $3.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 70.0% up since then. When we look at Monopar Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information
Instantly MNPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 added 7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 163.35%, with the 5-day performance at -31.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) is 167.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Monopar Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.88% over the past 6 months, a 19.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monopar Therapeutics Inc will rise 34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.97%.
MNPR Dividends
Monopar Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.91% of Monopar Therapeutics Inc shares while 1.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.19%. There are 1.64% institutions holding the Monopar Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.70% of the shares, roughly 99176.0 MNPR shares worth $84795.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 41892.0 shares worth $35817.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 52392.0 shares estimated at $44795.0 under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 45167.0 shares worth around $38617.0.