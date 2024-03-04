MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 5.36 million MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changing hands around $0.08 or 17.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.12M. YGMZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -281.82% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the last value was 29.09% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66200.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.35K.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Instantly YGMZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6530 added 17.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.89%, with the 5-day performance at 10.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 11.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.