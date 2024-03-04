Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -7.04. With the company’s per share price at $6.23 changed hands at $0.51 or 9.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.44M. MNMD’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.62% off its 52-week high of $5.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 61.32% up since then. When we look at Mind Medicine Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 751.43K.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Instantly MNMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.27 added 9.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.22%, with the 5-day performance at 26.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) is 61.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.