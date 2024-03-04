Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVST) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 2.13 million Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.87M. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.75% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

Instantly MVST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8842 subtracted -6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.71%, with the 5-day performance at 2.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) is -14.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.15 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microvast Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.69% over the past 6 months, a 48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microvast Holdings Inc will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Microvast Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $107.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.8 million and $46.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 128.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 18.89%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.12% of Microvast Holdings Inc shares while 25.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.28%. There are 25.71% institutions holding the Microvast Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million MVST shares worth $18.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.32% or 10.28 million shares worth $16.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. With 4.66 million shares estimated at $7.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million shares worth around $6.21 million.