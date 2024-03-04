Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1283.13 changing hands around $203.74 or 18.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.77B. MSTR’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.83% off its 52-week high of $1080.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $188.30, which suggests the last value was 85.32% up since then. When we look at Microstrategy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Instantly MSTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 61.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1,286.62 added 18.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.15%, with the 5-day performance at 61.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) is 154.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.