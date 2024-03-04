MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) Shares Inclined By 348.31% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.86 million MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.16. With the company’s per share price at $9.02 changed hands at -$0.69 or -7.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.58M. HOLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1152.77% off its 52-week high of $113.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 83.37% up since then. When we look at MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Instantly HOLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.00 subtracted -7.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 154.16%, with the 5-day performance at 36.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) is 348.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.