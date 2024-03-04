LILM Stock: More Upside For Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $484.07M. LILM’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.52% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 59.78% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information
Instantly LILM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 7.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.99 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lilium N.V share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.81% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%.
The 2024 estimates are for Lilium N.V earnings to increase by 12.93%.
LILM Dividends
Lilium N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.10% of Lilium N.V shares while 3.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.27%. There are 3.96% institutions holding the Lilium N.V stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million LILM shares worth $8.22 million.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 6.81 million shares estimated at $9.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.2 million.