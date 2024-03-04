LILM Stock: More Upside For Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $484.07M. LILM’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.52% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 59.78% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 7.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.99 days.