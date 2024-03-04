Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.06 or 18.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.74M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1366.67% off its 52-week high of $6.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4540 added 18.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.34%, with the 5-day performance at 4.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -1.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.