Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Shares Are Up 133.60% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.53 or -15.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.65M. LEXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.29% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.74% up since then. When we look at Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.60K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 subtracted -15.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.60%, with the 5-day performance at 32.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 95.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.