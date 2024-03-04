Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Shares Are Up 133.60% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.53 or -15.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.65M. LEXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.29% off its 52-week high of $3.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 77.74% up since then. When we look at Lexaria Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.60K.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information
Instantly LEXX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 subtracted -15.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.60%, with the 5-day performance at 32.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) is 95.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lexaria Bioscience Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 194.95% over the past 6 months, a 40.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lexaria Bioscience Corp will rise 54.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.40% up from the last financial year.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.43%. The 2024 estimates are for Lexaria Bioscience Corp earnings to increase by 46.04%.
LEXX Dividends
Lexaria Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 16.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.84% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp shares while 9.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.68%. There are 9.31% institutions holding the Lexaria Bioscience Corp stock share, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million LEXX shares worth $0.56 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 48837.0 shares worth $35665.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 39100.0 shares worth around $29043.0.