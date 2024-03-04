Let’s Talk About MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.07 million MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $0.52 changed hands at -$0.05 or -8.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.83M. MLGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2900.0% off its 52-week high of $15.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 28.85% up since then. When we look at MicroAlgo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.82 million.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information
Instantly MLGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8200 subtracted -8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.29%, with the 5-day performance at -25.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is 28.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.
MLGO Dividends
MicroAlgo Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.65% of MicroAlgo Inc shares while 0.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.96%. There are 0.81% institutions holding the MicroAlgo Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 39101.0 MLGO shares worth $90323.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22300.0 shares worth $51513.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 39101.0 shares estimated at $90632.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.