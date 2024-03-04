Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY)

In the last trading session, 2.97 million FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at $0.17 or 11.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $238.90M. FREY’s last price was a discount, traded about -490.64% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 29.24% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.
FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information
Instantly FREY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7700 added 11.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.56%, with the 5-day performance at 6.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 26.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.97 days.
FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the FREYR Battery Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.36% over the past 6 months, a -108.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery Inc. will fall -111.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2 million.
The 2024 estimates are for FREYR Battery Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.78%.
FREY Dividends
FREYR Battery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 25 and February 29.
FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.88% of FREYR Battery Inc. shares while 36.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.92%. There are 36.95% institutions holding the FREYR Battery Inc. stock share, with Kim, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million FREY shares worth $107.53 million.
Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.98% or 6.95 million shares worth $64.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $6.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $7.83 million.