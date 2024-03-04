Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY)

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.49 changed hands at $0.41 or 19.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.22M. EXFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.65% off its 52-week high of $9.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 38.96% up since then. When we look at Expensify Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.63K.
Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information
Instantly EXFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 added 19.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 34.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) is 53.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.
Expensify Inc (EXFY) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Expensify Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.54% over the past 6 months, a 2,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Expensify Inc will fall -80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.90% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.39 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Expensify Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $35.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.1 million and $38.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for Expensify Inc earnings to increase by 2625.46%.
EXFY Dividends
Expensify Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.
Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.98% of Expensify Inc shares while 48.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.49%. There are 48.31% institutions holding the Expensify Inc stock share, with OpenView Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.68% of the shares, roughly 10.04 million EXFY shares worth $80.15 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 4.12 million shares worth $32.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $5.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $9.79 million.