Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY)

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.49 changed hands at $0.41 or 19.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $212.22M. EXFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -262.65% off its 52-week high of $9.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 38.96% up since then. When we look at Expensify Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.63K.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 added 19.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.81%, with the 5-day performance at 34.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) is 53.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.