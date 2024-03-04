Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $81.26 changed hands at -$2.49 or -2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.84B. CRSP’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.11% off its 52-week high of $91.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.55, which suggests the last value was 53.79% up since then. When we look at CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Instantly CRSP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 90.62 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.81%, with the 5-day performance at -5.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 25.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.97 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CRISPR Therapeutics AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.85% over the past 6 months, a -222.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics AG will fall -111.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.68 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $11.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100 million and $70 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -81.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -84.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.83%. The 2024 estimates are for CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings to decrease by -203.03%.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 21.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares while 66.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.51%. There are 66.57% institutions holding the CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million CRSP shares worth $325.13 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 6.07 million shares worth $340.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 4.91 million shares estimated at $223.04 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 4.47% of the shares, roughly 3.55 million shares worth around $199.33 million.