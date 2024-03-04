Let’s Jump Into The CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 3.29 million CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.96 changed hands at -$0.17 or -15.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $202.99M. COMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -722.92% off its 52-week high of $7.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was -14.58% down since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -50.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0300 subtracted -15.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.09%, with the 5-day performance at -50.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is -59.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.