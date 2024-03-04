Let’s Jump Into The Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ: BETR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $386.11M. BETR’s last price was a discount, traded about -12235.29% off its 52-week high of $62.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Instantly BETR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5590 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.05%, with the 5-day performance at 3.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) is -16.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.