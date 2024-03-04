Let’s Dive Into The Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $552.37M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.13% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 71.63% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

With action 5.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.05%, with the 5-day performance at 5.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 74.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 79.92% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.14 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Qurate Retail Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.53 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc earnings to increase by 284.04%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.60% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 07.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.20% of Qurate Retail Inc shares while 65.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.83%. There are 65.94% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 35.48 million QRTEA shares worth $35.12 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $10.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million.