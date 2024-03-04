Let’s Dive Into The PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.2 million PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $6.07 changed hands at $0.28 or 4.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $995.84M. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.88% off its 52-week high of $11.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 60.79% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.28 added 4.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.88%, with the 5-day performance at 9.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 54.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.8 days.