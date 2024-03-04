Let’s Dive Into The Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.00 changing hands around $5.06 or 12.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.64B. DWAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.45% off its 52-week high of $58.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 71.95% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Instantly DWAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 47.01 added 12.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 151.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 9.40% up.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp shares while 5.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.57%. There are 5.36% institutions holding the Digital World Acquisition Corp stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million DWAC shares worth $25.95 million.
Atika Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.25 million shares worth $10.69 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF. With 17141.0 shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Series Portfolios Tr-Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 18.0 shares worth around $771.0.