Let’s Dive Into The Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.00 changing hands around $5.06 or 12.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.64B. DWAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.45% off its 52-week high of $58.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 71.95% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 47.01 added 12.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 151.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 9.40% up.