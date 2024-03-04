KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.38M. KULR’s last price was a discount, traded about -820.0% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1600 added 1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.30%, with the 5-day performance at 14.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX:KULR) is -13.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.