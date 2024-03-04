Kineta Inc (NASDAQ: KA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changing hands around $0.21 or 23.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.43M. KA’s current price is a discount, trading about -490.91% off its 52-week high of $6.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Kineta Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.81K.
Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) trade information
Instantly KA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -52.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3700 added 23.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.69%, with the 5-day performance at -52.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) is -56.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Kineta Inc (KA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kineta Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.72% over the past 6 months, a 89.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kineta Inc will rise 95.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 186.20% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $150k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Kineta Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $300k.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Kineta Inc earnings to increase by 89.16%.
KA Dividends
Kineta Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.
Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.70% of Kineta Inc shares while 12.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.36%. There are 12.72% institutions holding the Kineta Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million KA shares worth $2.26 million.
Colony Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 32976.0 shares estimated at $85078.0 under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 30558.0 shares worth around $60810.0.