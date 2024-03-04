Kineta Inc (NASDAQ: KA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changing hands around $0.21 or 23.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.43M. KA’s current price is a discount, trading about -490.91% off its 52-week high of $6.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Kineta Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 96460.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.81K.

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) trade information

Instantly KA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -52.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3700 added 23.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.69%, with the 5-day performance at -52.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) is -56.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25330.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.