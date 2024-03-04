Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 9.19 million Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.96. With the company’s per share price at $6.91 changed hands at $0.82 or 13.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $695.28M. JMIA’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.7% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 67.87% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 60.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.18 added 13.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 95.75%, with the 5-day performance at 60.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) is 139.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.74 days.