JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.51 or 46.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91M. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.12% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 86.25% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.79K.

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 added 46.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 187.39%, with the 5-day performance at 54.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) is 199.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.