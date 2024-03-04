JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $1.60 changed hands at $0.51 or 46.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.91M. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.12% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 86.25% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 222.79K.
JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information
Instantly JAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 added 46.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 187.39%, with the 5-day performance at 54.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN) is 199.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.78%.
JAN Dividends
JanOne Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 17 and April 24.
JanOne Inc (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of JanOne Inc shares while 9.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.40%. There are 9.21% institutions holding the JanOne Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.01% of the shares, roughly 38143.0 JAN shares worth $40050.0.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 16080.0 shares worth $16884.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 38143.0 shares estimated at $40050.0 under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 12858.0 shares worth around $15301.0.