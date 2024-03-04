Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 292.85 million Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.03 or 50.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.49M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2033.33% off its 52-week high of $1.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.57 million.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1079 added 50.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.55%, with the 5-day performance at 47.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -14.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.