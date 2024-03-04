Is ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71M. ZVSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9222.12% off its 52-week high of $96.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 51.92% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5000 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.56%, with the 5-day performance at 29.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 82.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.