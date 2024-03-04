Is ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71M. ZVSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9222.12% off its 52-week high of $96.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 51.92% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Instantly ZVSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5000 subtracted -5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.56%, with the 5-day performance at 29.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is 82.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.
ZVSA Dividends
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.83% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares while 12.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.76%. There are 12.27% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ZVSA shares worth $29552.0.
Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 50000.0 shares worth $12275.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 17194.0 shares estimated at $4221.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4076.0 shares worth around $1491.0.