Is Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 14.05 million Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.86. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.35 or -26.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.28M. VLCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -40078.57% off its 52-week high of $393.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 17.35% up since then. When we look at Volcon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Instantly VLCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3800 subtracted -26.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.02%, with the 5-day performance at 10.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -83.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.