Is Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 14.05 million Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.86. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.35 or -26.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $0.28M. VLCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -40078.57% off its 52-week high of $393.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 17.35% up since then. When we look at Volcon Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.
Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information
Instantly VLCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3800 subtracted -26.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.02%, with the 5-day performance at 10.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) is -83.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.
Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Volcon Inc will rise 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.80% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $752k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 127.40%.
VLCN Dividends
Volcon Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Volcon Inc shares while 1.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.88%. There are 1.83% institutions holding the Volcon Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million VLCN shares worth $0.29 million.
Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 36911.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 72527.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 28054.0 shares worth around $79911.0.