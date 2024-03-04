Is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at $0.07 or 9.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.80M. NKTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.13% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 47.44% up since then. When we look at Nektar Therapeutics’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Instantly NKTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7990 added 9.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.05%, with the 5-day performance at 14.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 43.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nektar Therapeutics share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.00% over the past 6 months, a 27.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nektar Therapeutics will rise 34.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.05 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $14.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.98%. The 2024 estimates are for Nektar Therapeutics earnings to increase by 26.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.30% per year.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 04.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Nektar Therapeutics shares while 63.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.99%. There are 63.32% institutions holding the Nektar Therapeutics stock share, with Deep Track Capital, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million NKTR shares worth $10.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 12.06 million shares worth $6.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 5.85 million shares estimated at $3.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $2.28 million.