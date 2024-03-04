Is Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.23 million Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $11.12 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $637.06M. NNOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.05% off its 52-week high of $22.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.89, which suggests the last value was 56.03% up since then. When we look at Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Instantly NNOX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.65 subtracted -0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.57%, with the 5-day performance at 29.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 104.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nano X Imaging Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.67% over the past 6 months, a 37.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nano X Imaging Ltd will rise 65.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.82 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nano X Imaging Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.13 million and $2.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -168.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Nano X Imaging Ltd earnings to increase by 39.64%.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.14% of Nano X Imaging Ltd shares while 22.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.22%. There are 22.92% institutions holding the Nano X Imaging Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.23% of the shares, roughly 3.43 million NNOX shares worth $53.2 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 1.09 million shares worth $16.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $8.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.08 million.