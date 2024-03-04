Is Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.56 changing hands around $0.39 or 1.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.40B. CART’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.98% off its 52-week high of $42.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.13, which suggests the last value was 34.06% up since then. When we look at Maplebear Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
Instantly CART is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.60 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 32.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.
Maplebear Inc. (CART) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Maplebear Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $791.5 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Maplebear Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $800.35 million.
The 2024 estimates are for Maplebear Inc. earnings to increase by 103.71%.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.88% of Maplebear Inc. shares while 58.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.06%. There are 58.63% institutions holding the Maplebear Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 61966.0 CART shares worth $1.84 million.
First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 23506.0 shares worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2023.