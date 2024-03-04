Is Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.56 changing hands around $0.39 or 1.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.40B. CART’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.98% off its 52-week high of $42.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.13, which suggests the last value was 34.06% up since then. When we look at Maplebear Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Instantly CART is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.60 added 1.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 32.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.