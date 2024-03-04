Is Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 5.22 million Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $5.99 changed hands at $0.09 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $387.85M. IREN’s last price was a discount, traded about -61.77% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 63.11% up since then. When we look at Iris Energy Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.67 million.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.33 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.22%, with the 5-day performance at -3.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 52.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.