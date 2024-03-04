Is Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.12M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.95% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 19.75% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information
Instantly INVZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.97%, with the 5-day performance at 10.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -5.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Innoviz Technologies Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.36% over the past 6 months, a 10.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.35%. The 2024 estimates are for Innoviz Technologies Ltd earnings to increase by 21.43%.
INVZ Dividends
Innoviz Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 20.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares while 42.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.48%. There are 42.52% institutions holding the Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million INVZ shares worth $32.66 million.
Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.70% or 7.82 million shares worth $22.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $5.08 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $4.06 million.