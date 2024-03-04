Is Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.65 million Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.12M. INVZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.95% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 19.75% up since then. When we look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 added 1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.97%, with the 5-day performance at 10.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is -5.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.