Is Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.51 changing hands around $0.27 or 8.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $363.05M. HUMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.54% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 44.16% up since then. When we look at Humacyte Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.33K.
Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information
Instantly HUMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.68 added 8.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.42%, with the 5-day performance at -22.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 2.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.53 days.
Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Humacyte Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.49% over the past 6 months, a -25.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Humacyte Inc will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -96.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Humacyte Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k.
The 2024 estimates are for Humacyte Inc earnings to decrease by -776.32%.
HUMA Dividends
Humacyte Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 26.
Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.08% of Humacyte Inc shares while 17.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.49%. There are 17.57% institutions holding the Humacyte Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.73% of the shares, roughly 4.9 million HUMA shares worth $17.81 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.02% or 3.12 million shares worth $11.35 million as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $5.98 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $5.89 million.