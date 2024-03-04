Is Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.51 changing hands around $0.27 or 8.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $363.05M. HUMA’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.54% off its 52-week high of $5.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.96, which suggests the last value was 44.16% up since then. When we look at Humacyte Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.33K.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Instantly HUMA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.68 added 8.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.42%, with the 5-day performance at -22.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) is 2.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.53 days.