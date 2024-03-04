Is GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.80M. GRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -16236.59% off its 52-week high of $133.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 8.54% up since then. When we look at GRI Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.13K.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

With action -6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) is -57.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.