Is GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.82 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $0.80M. GRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -16236.59% off its 52-week high of $133.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 8.54% up since then. When we look at GRI Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.13K.
GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information
With action -6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) is -57.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.
GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.75% of GRI Bio Inc shares while 4.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.59%. There are 4.60% institutions holding the GRI Bio Inc stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 12304.0 GRI shares worth $10249.0.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 5714.0 shares worth $4759.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 2648.0 shares estimated at $2205.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 2062.0 shares worth around $1717.0.