Is Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.26 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $99.49M. EYEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.85% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 53.54% up since then. When we look at Eyenovia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.12K.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Instantly EYEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.57 subtracted -4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.41%, with the 5-day performance at 13.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 18.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.