Is Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.26 changed hands at -$0.11 or -4.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $99.49M. EYEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.85% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 53.54% up since then. When we look at Eyenovia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.12K.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information
Instantly EYEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.57 subtracted -4.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.41%, with the 5-day performance at 13.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) is 18.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Eyenovia Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.31% over the past 6 months, a 19.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.37%. The 2024 estimates are for Eyenovia Inc earnings to increase by 18.98%.
EYEN Dividends
Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.41% of Eyenovia Inc shares while 25.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.78%. There are 25.93% institutions holding the Eyenovia Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million EYEN shares worth $3.16 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.33 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $1.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.03 million.