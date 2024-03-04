Is Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.18 changed hands at -$0.5 or -8.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $411.67M. KODK’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.39% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 38.8% up since then. When we look at Eastman Kodak Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.
Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information
Instantly KODK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.78 subtracted -8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.69%, with the 5-day performance at 47.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 47.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.66 days.
KODK Dividends
Eastman Kodak Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.
Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.63% of Eastman Kodak Co. shares while 34.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.07%. There are 34.54% institutions holding the Eastman Kodak Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million KODK shares worth $18.83 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 3.87 million shares worth $17.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $9.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $5.98 million.