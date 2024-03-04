Is Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.18 changed hands at -$0.5 or -8.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $411.67M. KODK’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.39% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.17, which suggests the last value was 38.8% up since then. When we look at Eastman Kodak Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.78 subtracted -8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.69%, with the 5-day performance at 47.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 47.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.66 days.