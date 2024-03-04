Is Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 4.45 million Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.04 or -17.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.49M. DPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1341.18% off its 52-week high of $2.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at Draganfly Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.29K.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2112 subtracted -17.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.36%, with the 5-day performance at 8.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) is -51.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.