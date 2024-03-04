Is Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 9.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.63M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -590.0% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.53 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2222 added 9.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.14%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is -15.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.