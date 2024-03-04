Is Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 77.01 million Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $116.84M. GOEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -750.0% off its 52-week high of $0.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at Canoo Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.35 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1180 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.21%, with the 5-day performance at -9.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -48.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 143.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.